A friend and I were talking about the post-pandemic future and hoped for lessons. We are in a battle to define this future for the country and world.
There is an opportunity to shift the paradigm and create a new future.
Despite the National Rifle Association, we own guns and love it.
When you stockpile weapons, it communicates how you see the future and fellow man.
Jesus recognized what you are defending against but arming to the teeth wasn’t his solution. His solution was kindness.
Jesus was not a Second Amendment guy, he was a 21st Amendment guy. By putting faith in weapons, it is actually building the world you fear.
And, one nanospec of a virus, and those weapons are a joke.
If you live in fear, there are better defenses than being armed to the teeth. When this passes, as it will thanks to science, we need to be prepared for the next threat to mankind.
Think about what kind of future can we make if, after the pandemic, instead of stockpiling weapons, we start stockpiling masks, gloves and protective clothing.
And not just in quantities to protect ourselves, but in quantities enough to help a fellow in need.
Think about it: stockpiling soft pro-life solutions. That has to be a game changer in heart, soul and society.
Mike Lock, Tulsa
