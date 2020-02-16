The “2020 Tulsa World - Legislative Agenda" (Feb. 2) correctly stated "Mass incarceration destroys families and the state's economy. ... Smart-on-crime reforms are starting to pay off for the state. The Legislature must not let vested interests stop further progress."
Unfortunately, the World continues to ignore the elephant in the room, or the donkey in the room, if that better suits your politics.
All of that mass incarceration, all of that family destruction and all of that damage to the economy flows from a single source: the four decades-long war on drugs.
During these 40 years, thousands of otherwise decent prosecutors have become inured to the horrific prison terms meted out to the small fraction of black marketeers who happened to be arrested and prosecuted.
Compounding the problem, each of those harsh sentences was imposed by a judicial branch populated by former prosecutors and equally dedicated to waging America's domestic war.
Despite the clear rejection of the drug war status quo by Oklahoma voters in State Questions 780, 781 and 788, our current crop of battle-hardened prosecutors and judges find it easier to carry on than to acknowledge the barbarity of the mass incarceration for which they bear much collective responsibility.
If criminal justice reform is to succeed, the World and other advocates must convince prosecutors and judges to abandon their ongoing war on drugs to end mass incarceration, end family destruction and end ruinous expenses.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video