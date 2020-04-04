Omar Rodriguez, (left) with the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home, works with William Samuels, who was delivering caskets to the Queens business Friday. In just the past week, the funeral home has had services for almost a dozen people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic in New York, and is expecting more. For those mourning loved ones, funerals in the age of self-quarantine and social distancing are a far cry from the rituals of collective mourning that took place even a few weeks ago. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press