Hearing that there was a refrigerator truck parked outside Elmhurst Hospital in New York being used as a supplemental morgue to handle the overflow brings to mind a story my father shared with me years ago.

My grandfather was an immigrant from Riga, Latvia, to Philadelphia, where he delivered blocks of ice to apartments and tenements from his horse-drawn wagon.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, there were so many deaths that the authorities actually confiscated his ice wagon to carry dead bodies because the mortuaries were overwhelmed.

This reflects the enormity, scope and consequences caused by that influenza virus.

Comparatively, if that virus was like a lizard, then this one is a Tyrannosaurus rex! It continues to progress.

I fear it doesn't seem that it will be stopped any time soon without continued strict adherence to the guidelines, like social distancing. 

I wish the president felt this way. It's too bad he couldn't have met my grandfather. 

Editor's Note: Dr. David Hurewitz is a retired allergist and immunologist.

