I last ate meat on July 4, 1996, and I was age 49. Since that day I have not eaten beef, pork, chicken or fish.
I started a low-fat diet to address a specific health condition that resolved and has not recurred.
In April, at age 73, I had my annual physical and labs, including CBC, lipids and a chem panel. I weighed 105 pounds. My blood pressure and pulse were normal. My cholesterol was normal.
All labs were normal, and the doctor told me that my liver and kidney function were normal. I do not have pain in my back or any of my joints.
I am not suggesting that my good outcome is entirely due to a vegetarian diet. There could be other contributing factors such as genetics, regular flossing and never having smoked.
I can absolutely state that not eating meat for the last 23 years and 10 months hasn't hurt me.
During World War II, there was rationing of sugar, coffee and shoes.
Should people today have to reduce, or even completely stop eating meat for a year to 18 months, it won't kill them. It might help them.
People working in meat processing plants are getting sick and dying. It's time for all of us to do our part to save a human lives. I think we call it being pro-life.
Karen Jones, Tulsa
