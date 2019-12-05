Daylight saving time is not needed any more than Central Standard Time. It is, however, vastly preferred by the great majority of citizens.
Who doesn't want more daylight and less dark?
If a change is to be made, make Daylight saving time permanent.
If a reason is required, let it be that it reduces energy usage. That is the current popular reason for many, even most, of the changes the government mandates for our good.
Medical doctors, except for few crackpots, do not tell us that Daylight saving time interferes with our health.
Ray Hamilton, Tulsa
Editor's note: A Swedish study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2008 found the number of heart attacks significantly increased during the first three weekdays after the transition to daylight saving time in the spring. Analysis of energy savings from daylight saving time have found mixed results.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video