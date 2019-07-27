The collective and individual silence from most of the Oklahoma congressional delegation regarding the latest racist outrage emanating from the occupant of the White House is deafening.
This is especially so as it follows his welcoming of KKK/white nationalist sorts, whether to the White House or after the tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina. The statements by this White House occupant have soiled this nation and cannot be retrieved.
How long will our elected officials continue to tolerate prevarication, racist slander, gross incompetence, reckless disregard for the environment, an invidious occupant of the White House, gross incompetence and corruption?
Do you accept this state of affairs for personal gain, cowardice or agreement?
To quote attorney Joseph Welch, who represented the U.S. Army during the communist hearings led by Sen. Joe McCarthy, "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"
