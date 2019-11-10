In an editorial, the Tulsa World congratulated President Donald Trump and U.S. Special Forces for having killed Islamic State commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ("Tulsa World editorial: Al-Baghdadi dies a lawless criminal, not a martyr," Oct. 29).
What the editorial leaves out is that al-Baghdadi was a creation of the Bush administration’s illegal 2003 invasion of Iraq.
According to his obituary in the Washington Post, al-Baghdadi had been an austere academic aiming for a quiet life as a professor of Islamic law until the U.S. invasion of Iraq “upended his plans and launched him on a course toward insurgency, prison and violent jihad.”
Signing up with a local resistance organization out of a sense of duty, al-Baghdadi was captured by the U.S. army on the battlefields of Fallujah – which were decimated by U.S. bombing – in 2003.
He was then imprisoned at Camp Bucca in southern Iraq and at Abu Ghraib, which functioned as “jihadi universities” because of the brutal conditions.
According to the Post, al-Baghdadi forged an alliance in prison with members of the terrorist network run by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and subsequently rose in the organization rebranded as the Islamic State.
Al-Baghdadi may have been a terrorist, however, his radicalization was spawned by a war that was waged based upon the deception of the American people.
His assassination was not an act of valor, but part of a never-ending cycle of violence that has made our world a more dangerous place.
