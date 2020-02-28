I just finished reading the front page story provided by The Oklahoman regarding the resumption of the death penalty in Oklahoma ("Families of murder victims say resumption of executions in Oklahoma may bring them closer to justice," Feb. 16).
This wasn't a news story; this was an editorial masquerading as a news story.
The story describes the trauma that the families of homicide victims experience. It quotes state officials about how, for some strange reason, many people seem to be suspicious of the reliability of the state killing people.
Nowhere are the voices of those who believe that state-organized executions are unreliable and do nothing but satisfy the blood lust for those affected by homicides.
Absent is the consistent theme of wrongful convictions which later are overturned. These include instances after the accused has been executed.
In the increasingly redneck and Republican Tulsa World, the only valid point of view is that of the prevailing political power.
Through the tears of the victims, we can all rejoice that reliable lethal drugs are on their way to Oklahoma.
Our prayers have truly been answered. Great reporting.
William Simpson, Shawnee
