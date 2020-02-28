The letter “Future generations" (Feb. 12) stated that the 2017 tax cuts are responsible for an increase in the deficit.
In 2018, the first full year of the tax decrease, revenues increased by $13 billion. The revenues in 2019 increased by another $135 billion.
The deficits have increased over those two years not from less revenue but from increased spending and no real budget proposal.
There are those who use the increased deficit to argue that it is the fault of tax cuts.
Tax rates versus revenue is not a straight line function; lower tax rates do not mean lower revenue, and higher tax rates do not mean more revenue.
The tax cuts by Presidents Kennedy, Reagan and Bush also resulted in an increase in revenues.
The increased deficit is a spending problem, not a tax problem.
Congress needs to address a budget that focuses on real and commonsense budget cuts to reduce the deficit.
Blair Powell, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video