This is a terrible idea on many levels. We depend on the police to keep us safe.
Defunding would certainly be a precursor to a mass exodus of officers.
I realize that police in other cities have committed horrible acts which they should be and are being held accountable for.
This is not Tulsa. The idea of fewer TPD officers is frightful. No thank you.
The police departments around the country need to do a better job of screening their applicants so there are no loose cannons in uniform.
That is totally unacceptable.
Matt Kohl, Tulsa
