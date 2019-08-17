I am a Democrat who is terribly concerned about what is happening in our country these days.
What I have to say may not be appreciated by all, but I am determined to get those on the other side of the aisle who seem to be asleep to wake up and smell the fireworks.
First, we already know our president was elected with the help of Russians.
Second, the minute he took office he decided he could do anything he wants. He has decided that he is above the law regardless of the consequences.
He has an uncontrolled desire to tell lies regardless of their effect. He thinks he can get rid of anyone he wants, especially if they do not give him the loyalty he demands or are a threat.
He has a habit of demeaning anyone regardless of their service to this country. He is a bigot.
I seriously believe our president is bent on becoming a dictator. Think about it.
He is already taking lessons from his close friends in Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia
In the next presidential election, if you can’t see your way to vote Democratic, simply don’t vote.
