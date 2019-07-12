For most of its history, the Democratic Party was the party of racism. The slogan of the 1868 Democratic National Convention was “This is a white man's country, let white men rule.”
In the compromise of 1877, Democrats succeeded in getting federal troops removed from the former slave states, ushering in the era of Jim Crow. In many parts of the country, the Ku Klux Klan and the Democratic Party were essentially the same organization.
Tate Brady, whose name was removed from the Tulsa Arts District downtown, was also a prominent Democrat. Obviously, the word "Democratic" should be cleansed from the party of that name as that vile party was the mothership of racial hatred in America.
