When I was a schoolboy in the 50s and 60s, I used to watch the "Bugs Bunny Show" once a week.
The show was populated with a number of disparate characters such as the aforementioned rabbit, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester the Cat, Tweetie Bird, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Foghorn Leghorn, Pepe LePew, Speedy Gonzales, Tasmanian Devil and Marvin the Martian.
The current roster of liberal Democratic candidates for president is eerily reminiscent of that quintessential lineup because they're all creepy.
You're free to make up your own comparisons. I've already made mine.
Are those guys the Looney Tunes or what?
Guy Burnett, Jr., Owasso
