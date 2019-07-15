It was so refreshing to watch the Democratic debates.
The candidates talked about expanding health care and making the economy work for everyone and making our elections secure.
The debates were about plans and policies, not bragging and boasting.
No name-calling. No personal attacks.
And the best part of all is that no fact-checkers were needed because the candidates aren’t pathological liars.
