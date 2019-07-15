Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump

From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide health care for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate Thursday in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP

 Wilfredo Lee

It was so refreshing to watch the Democratic debates.

The candidates talked about expanding health care and making the economy work for everyone and making our elections secure.

The debates were about plans and policies, not bragging and boasting.

No name-calling. No personal attacks.

And the best part of all is that no fact-checkers were needed because the candidates aren’t pathological liars.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during the 1921 Mass Graves Public Oversight Meeting.

Read the story: Meetings serve as 'homicide investigation for Tulsans who we believe were murdered in 1921,' Mayor Bynum says of mass graves search

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags