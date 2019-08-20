Calling Democrats “communists” is an insult to me, and I am sure many others.
People who do that need to look at the person hobnobbing with Russian President Vladimir Putin: none other than our president.
Do that, then criticize the Democrats.
I am 81 years old and have never been or will be communist.
If trying to help those who are less fortunate than me is being a socialist, then so be it. And I will continue to do so to help as much as I can.
May God help us with that kind of hate.
Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta
