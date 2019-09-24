Key takeaways from the 2020 Democratic candidates' debate

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro resume their debate Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a break during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

I look at this soap opera in D.C. and see all of these actors in the Democratic Party auditioning for their role as the president.

And who are they auditioning for? The real power that tells these actors what to do.

These behind-the-scene powers have been the ones who control this country, until Trump came into the picture.

Now these big money people, like George Soros, can't buy Trump's allegiance. They can't tell him what to do, what country to support or what agendas to support.

So, what is in their playbook now?

My thought is that we down here on ground zero see through all of this comedy, and the Democrats are scared.

Carl Howlett, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.

Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags