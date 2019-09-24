I look at this soap opera in D.C. and see all of these actors in the Democratic Party auditioning for their role as the president.
And who are they auditioning for? The real power that tells these actors what to do.
These behind-the-scene powers have been the ones who control this country, until Trump came into the picture.
Now these big money people, like George Soros, can't buy Trump's allegiance. They can't tell him what to do, what country to support or what agendas to support.
So, what is in their playbook now?
My thought is that we down here on ground zero see through all of this comedy, and the Democrats are scared.
Carl Howlett, Tulsa
