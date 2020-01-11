The writer of “Democrats have done nothing in three years” (Dec. 28) has been drinking President Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid.
First the Democrats took over the House on Jan. 3, 2019, not three years ago. Today, there are more than 250 bills, some with bipartisan support, that have been passed and are sitting on the Senate majority leader’s desk waiting to be voted on by the Senate.
Second, we Democrats do not “hate” Trump. We dislike his incessant lying, his calling everything he disagrees with “fake news,” his alienation of America’s allies worldwide and his constant tweeting attacks on anyone not considered loyal to him.
Finally, if President Barack Obama had committed a fraction of what Trump has done, he would have been impeached and probably found guilty by the Republican-controlled Congress.
