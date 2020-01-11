Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

The writer of “Democrats have done nothing in three years” (Dec. 28) has been drinking President Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid. 

First the Democrats took over the House on Jan. 3, 2019, not three years ago. Today, there are more than 250 bills, some with bipartisan support, that have been passed and are sitting on the Senate majority leader’s desk waiting to be voted on by the Senate.

Second, we Democrats do not “hate” Trump. We dislike his incessant lying, his calling everything he disagrees with “fake news,” his alienation of America’s allies worldwide and his constant tweeting attacks on anyone not considered loyal to him.

Finally, if President Barack Obama had committed a fraction of what Trump has done, he would have been impeached and probably found guilty by the Republican-controlled Congress.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags