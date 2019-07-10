The opinion column by Christiaan Mitchell was totally off base ("Scalia, Ft. Sill and our great moral failure," June 25).
Mitchell tried to draw a parallel between the internment of Japanese during World War II, which a fearful nation supported but hindsight shows was excessive and unnecessary, and housing of migrants today.
It’s an apples and oranges comparison.
First, the Japanese were legal citizens while the migrants are illegal invaders. Second, there were finite numbers of Japanese, and the government could plan for making fairly decent accommodations.
Our current situation is an unending flood that overwhelms the resources that our hapless Congress members (all Democrats and too many Republicans) are intent on restricting for political posturing.
The most egregious statement is the appeal to a commitment to the rule of law.
It is the Democrats’ flouting of laws they disdain and open resistance to the enforcement of the rule of law that created the mess we are in. All the while refusing to address legislatively simple fixes for at least some of the problems.
Democrats prefer weaponizing the situation for political gain (note no complaints about the kids in cages during the Obama years) while shedding crocodile tears for the poor, the sick and the orphan.
Comprehensive immigration reform to a Democrat just means total amnesty and open borders.
Last, the predictable retreat to the trope of last resort of all liberals, the reduction of all arguments to white privilege and racism, was laughable.
