Regarding a letter about Rep. Kevin Hern not doing anything in Washington, D.C., my question is what have the Democrats done for this country in the last three years? ("Kevin Hern not doing anything in D.C. to help the country," Dec. 15)
Absolutely nothing.
They are consumed with so much hate that it has warped their minds. They impeached President Trump, then put on a dog and pony show trying to find something to make it stick. Everything is backfiring on them.
President Trump wasn't caught doing anything. That's the Democrats twisting his words around to suit them.
If you want to hear a quid pro quo, see the video of Joe Biden bragging about telling the Ukraine president that if they didn't fire the person investigating his son they wouldn't get money. Then, Biden says they fired him.
Biden is trying his best to ignore his quid pro quo, but that video keeps popping up a lot and exposing him.
How come it's OK for a Democrat vice president to do what President Trump is blamed of?
The Democrats have no shame. They don't care about this country or its citizens. All they want is power so they can control every aspect of our lives
We have a president putting our country first, the way it should be, and the Democrats hate Trump for being successful.
Nancy Brown, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Snopes.com found the claim that Joe Biden bribed Ukrain to drop an investigation into the company that was paying his son false. “The user-created clip fostered a false impression by pairing a misleading caption with an excerpt from a much longer video with no context. (The video carries a statement from C-SPAN noting that ‘This clip, title, and description were not created by C-SPAN.’)”
