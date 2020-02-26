The Tulsa World’s decision to allocate a continuous and unbalanced amount of editorial space to the purveyors of party-line pablum has convinced me of something that’s become quite obvious: Democrats should never be seated as unbiased and fair-minded jurists.
Despite the continuing inability of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff to co-join their limited legal skills, they have only produced hearsay, third-party assessments, creative narratives and outright lies from confirmed President Donald Trump-hating holdovers from the President Obama years.
In their efforts to undermine the president, they failed to provide any proof or hard facts. And still the local Democrats condemn and convict on any and every allegation.
Disappointing and not fit for jury duty.
