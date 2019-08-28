A letter written on July 26 accuses the Tulsa World’s reporting of being dishonest and non-objective merely because the writer disagrees with the topic being discussed: abortion ("Description of second-trimester abortions uses euphemisms").
The writer, who is the leader of Oklahomans for Life, is welcome to his opinion. It is not welcome for the writer to tell the rest of us how we should feel about a common medical procedure.
The reporter is doing the job — as any responsible reporter would do — by staying away from inflammatory language that permeates within pro-life groups like Oklahomans for Life.
Abortion is health care. Full stop.
Folks are welcome to disagree with abortion by not having one. People are free to have their beliefs, but their right to an opinion stops at another person’s right to free will and bodily autonomy.
Using dangerous rhetoric meant to stir people’s emotions (e.g. “pre-born” babies vs. fetus or calling abortion murder) only hurts people who are making an informed decision in consult with their doctor.
Physicians and clinic workers have been shot and killed by anti-abortion extremists who have absorbed this harmful, hateful propaganda.
If you really want to protect life, start with a message of love.
Peggy Pianalto, Tulsa
