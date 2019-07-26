A misleadingly sugarcoated description of dismemberment abortions characterized the July 13 front-page Tulsa World ("Oklahoma judge upholds ban on common abortion procedure after challenge to 2015 law").
The article read: “Under the procedure, suction is used inside the uterus, followed by the use of forceps to remove uterine contents and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.”
Contrast that description with former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s, who, although a supporter of legal abortion, was so repulsed by this abortion method that he explained it candidly:
“The fetus, in many cases, dies just as a human adult or child would: It bleeds to death as it is torn apart limb by limb. The fetus can be alive at the beginning of the dismemberment process and can survive for a time while its limbs are being torn off.” Stenberg v. Carhart 530 U.S. 914, 958-59 (2000) (Kennedy, A., dissenting).
Clarity, objectivity and honesty are essential in reporting.
Obscuring the truth, hiding the reality behind euphemistic phrases such as “remove uterine contents” is a grave disservice to the issue, to your readers and, most of all, to the nearly 100,000 living unborn babies who are the abortion industry’s annual victims of this heinous second-trimester “procedure.”
Abortion is not health care; abortion is killing.
Dismemberment abortion is killing in the most callous and inhumane manner imaginable.
Appreciation is due the legislators who enacted the Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, Gov. Mary Fallin who signed it, Attorney General Mike Hunter who defended it and Judge Cindy Truong who upheld it.
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman for Oklahomans For Life.
