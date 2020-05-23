lf you are a registered voter in Oklahoma and you have visual or physical disabilities, you may request an absentee ballot (call 918-596-5780 in Tulsa County).
When you complete the request, state the reason for the request as "physicality disabled." Once you have requested an absentee ballot as a physically disabled person, the following year you will receive a completed absentee request form that only needs to be signed and returned by mail.
Approximately six weeks before each election in which you are eligible to vote, you will receive by mail your ballot along with a special affidavit.
The affidavit will not require a notary but will require signatures of two witnesses.
You can exercise your right to vote at your leisure and never leave your home.
Editor's Note: Jackie L. Darrah serves as an election judge in Precinct 114 in Tulsa County.
