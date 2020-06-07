In regard to the planning of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, the May 31 Tulsa World editorial states, “No one should tell black people what it means to be black in Tulsa” ("An agenda for change as the city approaches the centennial of the 1921 race massacre").
Dignity is the right of a person to be valued and respected for its own sake and to be treated ethically.
Until we recognize the dignity in every human being, we will remain divided socially, ethically and morally.
In a May 30 Facebook post, Mayor G.T. Bynum stated that, “Change occurs in Tulsa through collaboration, deliberation, and thoughtful action, not through attempts at intimidation."
Elevate ourselves and others to be worthy of honor and respect.
If we first recognize the dignity in ourselves and others, then collaboration and thoughtful action follows.
Bill Flynn, Tulsa
