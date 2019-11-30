Two years ago, President Trump gave Congress the liberty to do the job they’re elected to do and put into place a necessary order that would take care of the vulnerable.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly known as DACA, allows those brought here illegally through no fault of their own, to remain here as long as they are law-abiding, productive members of society.
The requirements to be a DACA recipient go beyond the requirements for anyone else in this country. After background checks and fingerprinting, they have to be in school or working and cannot commit crimes. A DACA recipient can be deported for their first or only DUI.
Our Constitution lays out plainly the roles of each branch of government. Our legislative branch continues to relinquish its power to the other two branches while effectively creating a fourth branch called bureaucracy.
While these are federal issues, they affect good people in our communities.
DACA is a local issue but can’t be solved locally. Republicans like to talk about life, liberty and the land of opportunity.
As a pro-life, constitutional Republican I am incredibly disappointed that when given a second chance, Congress failed to act on DACA.
As the party that attempts to exemplify the principles laid out in the Declaration of Independence, we should be proactive in facilitating a government that allows people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and realize their own pursuit of happiness.
Editor’s Note: DACA was created by a presidential order by President Obama. President Trump wants to shut down the program. A challenge to Trump’s order is pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.
