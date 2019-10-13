I am deeply disappointed in my U.S. representative, Kevin Hern, and Sen. James Lankford. They have both rushed to judgement in the impeachment inquiry that is currently taking place.
As a lifelong Republican, I think I deserve better.
First, Lankford brushes off our president's talk as just being Trump.
If a third grader said half the things our president has said, he would be sent home from school for bullying and foul language. I was taught that words count and that lying is a sin.
Lankford's background would want me to think better of him.
Second, Rep. Hern knows better than to claim that this is all the Democrats fault.
The Democrats are trying to do responsible oversight to an out-of-control executive branch that is now obstructing proper review by Hern's own U.S. House.
Hern is trying to protect his base which he thinks is tied to Trump.
I would much prefer that Hern act responsibly and try to pass legislation in a bipartisan manner. I believe that if Hern would sit down with some of the Democrats and discuss issues, he would find that they are not so far apart.
