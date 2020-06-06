The Tulsa World is one of our only sources for local journalism. I appreciate the direction and the focus of the paper most of the time but was really alarmed by the editorial page coverage of the low-water dam proposal published on May 27 ("Tulsa World editorial: Rebuilding Zink Dam is an essential part of the Vision vision").
Public health and safety, water quality, species migration and economic sustainability are all in question with the current plan for the dam, and the flippant attitude and lack of coverage of our concerns as “naysayers” by the Tulsa World editorial board raises questions of ethical legitimacy of the editorial.
I hope that future coverage of the topic will include the data and figures compiled by the professionals and scientists within our community who are concerned for our community.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video