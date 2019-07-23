I have been a subscriber for 40 years. The July 4 edition contained almost a full-page editorial column from Ted Widmer comparing President Lincoln’s speeches to President Trump’s speeches and tweets ("Lincoln vs. Trump: Who said it best?").
It came off like a bad “Saturday Night Live” sketch centered on Trump-bashing rather than providing an insightful homage to Lincoln, one of the country’s most revered presidents.
On July 5, the Associated Press article about the July 4 commemoration at the U.S. Capitol started off positively, until editors decided there was nothing to celebrate, then devoted a large part of the article to the Trump baby balloon.
There was nothing about the wonderful people who were being honored that day.
The Tulsa World gets an A+ for keeping alive the culture of disrespect and divisiveness. Choosing to do so during a celebration of our country was an especially nice touch.
Wanda Waugh, Bartlesville
Editor’s Note: In addition to the two pieces mentioned, other Fourth of July coverage included the Tulsa World editorial board commemorating the holiday ("Revolutionary ideas that are still worth fighting for," July 4), a feature on the local Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution event ("'Awesome sacrifices': 'Let Freedom Ring' ceremony commemorates Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War generation," July 4), listing of holiday events ("Here's where to celebrate the holiday and see fireworks light up the sky," July 4), coverage of Tulsa's FreedomFest ("Gathering Place joins River Parks in attracting crowds for Tulsa's FreedomFest," July 5) and feature on a birthday celebration for a bald eagle at Three Forks Nature Center ("An endangered species at birth, Taurus the bald eagle gets rare 40th birthday party," July 4).
