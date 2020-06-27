I’m disgusted by the white Tulsa Police officers handcuffing two black teenagers and arresting one for doing what? Walking in the street!
I jaywalked down the middle of several streets for 35 minutes on a morning jaunt. No cops around in my neighborhood.
But of course, I’m white and over 60 so no threat to the good old boys in Oklahoma.
What were those officers looking for? Any black person doing anything outside?
What were they thinking as they pushed the youth to the ground and handcuffed him for walking? Was it a power play? You bet!
Tulsa may not fly the Confederate flag; it didn’t 99 years ago either.
But white people in power positions are every bit as eager today to jump to wrong conclusions, and do hateful, stupid things against black people, either by omission or on purpose, because they can.
I’m tired of people in the Bible Belt playing Christian charades and still standing with this president in spite of his hateful attitudes and obvious lack of empathy. People in "oil country" have sold their souls to protect their bottom line, overriding their moral compass for far too long.
It’s time to speak out for truth, justice and reform in our hearts and in society.
