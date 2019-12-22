I was disheartened to read that one of our city councilors suggested using the long closed Adult Detention Center as a shelter for our homeless population in Tulsa ("Use old Adult Detention Center to get homeless people off the streets, Tulsa city councilor suggests," Dec. 11).
A decommissioned prison is not a place to house needy families and children who are caught in Tulsa’s housing crisis.
The Animal Welfare Commission briefly considered upgrading that center for use as a new animal shelter and rejected it as too dangerous and inappropriate for pets. We certainly do not want to consider housing families there.
There are many better solutions, and our city housing director is working on those. I trust our city to make better choices.
