As a Kansas City-born fan of the Chiefs, I was dismayed over the unfunny cartoon about the Chiefs “finally" reaching the Super Bowl that appeared in the Jan. 20 edition.
Is editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante unaware that there are many Chiefs fans in the Tulsa area? Could he not have given some happy reference or accolade to the team's victories and especially to its phenomenal quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for reaching that long-sought goal?
What a bummer to pick up the paper and see their efforts depicted in such a negative manner.
