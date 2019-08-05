Four first-year members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been outspoken regarding their concerns about the current president and his administration, particularly regarding immigration policies.
Trump has responded by tweeting that their comments were un-American and they should return to their native countries. Interestingly, three were born in the United States and one immigrated to the U.S. as a child.
Since when is it un-American to express a point of view contrary to the president?
We heard the same rhetoric during the Vietnam War and the civil rights marches of the 1960s.
While it is easy to wave the flag and stand for patriotism, it takes real courage to stand up and be counted when you see policies and actions that do not reflect our country’s heritage.
America has always allowed dissenting points of view. That is why we are a great country.
