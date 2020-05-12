The Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas is dissatisfied with the Pardon and Parole Board, basically because she disagrees with some of its decisions.
So she is seeking the removal of two board members appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Her philosophy: Lock ‘em up and throw away the key. Too many district attorneys share her views.
This thinking has led Oklahoma to spend billions of dollars incarcerating offenders who should be released under parole supervision. Parolees can work and pay taxes; inmates do not.
Hundreds of parole-suitable inmates are over the age 55, making them susceptible to costly chronic health problems.
It is not a badge of honor for Oklahoma to have one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation.
Stitt is committed to reducing the prison population. But reaching the national average would require that 10,000 prisoners be released.
Many of the commutations Stitt has signed were an outgrowth of voters passing State Question 780, making simple drug possession a misdemeanor instead of a felony.
The best solutions to Oklahoma’s mass incarceration problem rest with the Legislature. Lawmakers should eliminate the requirement that offenders doing time for certain crimes must serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.
Texas has done away with this and closed several prisons.
The Legislature needs to reduce the long sentences for many crimes.
We have a problem with criminal justice in Oklahoma, but the Pardon and Parole Board is not the primary cause. It is the district attorneys.
Sue Hinton, Norman
