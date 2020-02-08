Chronic underfunding continues to pose serious difficulties for Oklahoma’s public schools. Class sizes are too large, and resources are scarce.
Yet Tulsa Public Schools has been ineffective in confronting these challenges.
TPS has overspent on administration, made poor curriculum choices, micromanaged its teachers and principals and adopted discipline policies causing the school experience to be stressful for teachers and students.
I have lost count of the skilled TPS teachers who taught my own sons then left, not for retirement, but to escape a dysfunctional school district. This negative feedback loop must be broken for the sake of the city.
John Croisant is uniquely qualified to lead TPS in a new direction.
He was a teacher and coach at Edison for years. He understands the challenges facing classroom teachers and would promote policies that will help to stanch the flow of qualified teachers. He can evaluate the district’s administration, curriculum, classroom policies and expenditures from a position of experience.
He knows what works, and what doesn’t, because he spent years in a TPS classroom.
John worked hard as a teacher, and he would be a dedicated board member.
His son now attends Edison, so he remains personally invested. As a business owner, he understands the importance of TPS to Tulsa’s economy.
John will stand up for what he believes but knows how to cooperate with others to work for a common goal.
District 5 residents should vote for John Croisant on Tuesday.
