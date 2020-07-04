The movement to make the District of Columbia a state is absurd and solely driven by politics and the balance of power in the two houses of Congress. That is not a good reason.
For one thing, it is too small, less than nine square miles while, in comparison, the city of Tulsa is 201 square miles. That makes D.C. 1/44th the size of Tulsa.
That is an absurdly small state, and it has none of the attributes common to every other state.
It has no industry or agriculture, and the overwhelming majority of the people who live there work directly or indirectly for the government.
A large percentage of the land area is owned by the federal government and does not contribute to the tax base.
The Founding Fathers, as written in the Constitution, really didn't envision that very many people would live there and created it as a neutral zone where the government could conduct business without being influenced by a single state's matters.
It was meant to be above the fray of state concerns.
Making it a state is just a bad idea.
