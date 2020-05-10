Oklahoma must modify the requirement for notarization of absentee ballots.
On March 3, as a precinct inspector at a large suburban poll, I bought extra hand sanitizer and personally wiped down the pens used by 652 voters (thanks to the off-duty nurse who helped with that at the 5 p.m. rush).
In November, we might have 2,300 voters!
We are one of five precincts in a part of the county which has two public notaries.
Under the law overturned by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, local notaries were only able to certify 20 ballots each. In the interest of preventing fraud, it was effectively unavailable to 99% of voters.
I’m healthy enough at 67 that I am willing to assume some risk to serve my country as my patriot ancestors did. But my fellow workers have too many years and too many conditions to do that. Who is going to staff the polls?
The change eliminating notarized absentee ballots will greatly reduce the health hazards of voting and maintain the integrity of the election process.
And as a nation we need to ensure that the U.S. Postal Service remains solvent so that our ballots can be sent securely and arrive on time.
