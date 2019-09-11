Across the country and in the span of only a few days, thousands of Americans have been killed by guns. Even here in Oklahoma there is a daily toll of gun violence in domestic disputes, road-rage incidents and unintentional shootings of children.
The number of homicides in Tulsa to date is 44.
Many of us have reached the point where thoughts and prayers are an insufficient response to the public health crisis that claims the lives of 100 Americans and injures hundreds more every day.
More must be done to ensure that guns do not end up in the wrong hands. In fact, a majority of people polled support the idea that background checks should be required on all gun sales.
Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which will require background checks on all gun sales.
Frustratingly, the bill has been waiting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk for over 165 days.
Gun violence and how to deal with it is not a partisan issue because none of us is safe from it.
We can uphold the rights of the Second Amendment and have laws that protect our communities – it is not one or the other!
For the sake of public safety let’s demand that our leaders pass common sense gun reforms, now. To send a message to your senators, text the word CHECKS to 644-33.
Kay Malan, Bixby
