The primary breeding season for cats will begin shortly. Oklahoma animal shelters, rescues and foster homes are already full of animals, especially cats and kittens.
Shelters and rescues spare no effort in trying to find homes for the surplus cats and dogs and transport as many out of state to new owners as possible. Low cost spay/neuter clinics are becoming increasingly common.
Millions of dollars are spent on these endeavors, but the avalanche of homeless animals continues.
Cats breed as young as five months of age and can easily produce three litters a year. Many cat owners have their female cat spayed after being surprised by a first litter.
Unwanted kittens are often given to whoever will take one, and these easily acquired kittens have another unplanned litter at 5 months of age.
A spay in January is worth five in June.
I appeal to owners of all unaltered pets to make the loving and responsible choice to have pets sterilized, but especially to owners of females cats. Please have them spayed before that first litter is born.
The solution to pet overpopulation rests in the hands of those who own unsterilized pets. Please be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video