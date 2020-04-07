Many of us have already experienced contractors out knocking on our doors recently after the storms.
Buyer beware. Many of these contractors knocking doors are not the most reputable. Not all are bad, but a person needs to do due diligence before hiring.
Check online their reputations with the Better Business Bureau, Google and Angie's List. Do not sign a contract without a written price!
Many contractors will offer to make repairs for insurance money but won't give you a written price.
If they are offering to cover a deductible, what is really happening is they will overcharge the insurance provider by asking for supplements that you are not aware of.
Any reputable company will provide a written quote. Don't file a claim until you are sure of the damage.
A red flag is if a contractor says to file a claim without getting on the roof to see the damage. Make sure the contractor is fully insured and registered with the state.
Charles Nichols, Claremore
