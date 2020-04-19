I believe it is truly great that all the bulletin boards and ads are thanking the health care workers and first responders, as it is well deserved.
I would personally like to give a big thank you to the wonderful, hardworking and dedicated employees in our grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, valet trash service and those behind the scenes working hard to keep our economy and country going by providing the basic essentials during this difficult time.
It is employees like these who choose to get up, go to work and provide the public with loyalty, dedication and great customer service without missing a beat; even as their jobs have continued to change daily, and many have had to take on extra duties.
We all need to take part in making sure that we don't add extra work on those who take care of providing us with the services that we need.
During this difficult time, and as we go forward, everyone should be humbled enough to do their part in helping to spread peace, love and healing out to the world by being thankful for all the blessings that God has bestowed upon us.
God has not given us a spirit of fear, but peace and love.
