While domestic abuse is a problem for many populations, studies show that military populations have domestic abuse rates up to three times higher than those of civilian populations.
Not only is the prevalence higher in military populations, the abuse is often more severe.
In 2018, there were 8,039 instances of domestic abuse reported to The Family Advocacy Program of the Department of Defense (FAP). The majority was physical violence and perpetrated by men. However, 37% of the physical abuse came from women.
These statistics are most likely much higher due to under-reporting.
A lack of knowledge about where to go for help and stigma in seeking services results in unresolved and escalating problems. In 2018, there were 15 known fatalities in military families due to domestic violence; five were perpetrated by females.
FAP works to aid victims and abusers. It helps victims by developing a safety plan, providing confidential help about how to make a report, obtaining a protective order if necessary, and providing further resources.
It also emphasizes a report of domestic violence does not have to end a service members career.
By gaining knowledge of the signs of domestic violence, understanding who is at a greater risk and knowing available resources, individuals are in a better place to help themselves or others if the situation ever presents itself.
