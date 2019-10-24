October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
According to a 2015 national survey, 1 in 4 women and men have experienced intimate partner violence throughout their lifetimes, usually before turning 25.
Although the phrase domestic violence evokes images of hitting and kicking, abuse is actually bigger than the punch.
It’s a loved one apologizing for having gotten so jealous that he or she just lost control. It’s Ryan Gosling'a character in "The Notebook" threatening suicide if his crush doesn't go out with him.
We’ve been taught to think these scenes are romantic. If it’s complicated for adults to recognize an unhealthy dynamic, it’s definitely harder for teenagers.
We have the power to intervene in abuse.
If interacting with teens, point out healthy and unhealthy ways of showing love observed in others or in movies, TV shows or music videos.
If they are already in an abusive relationship, adolescents are actually more likely to ask a friend or family member for help than a professional, who is a stranger.
Most people are already aware that domestic violence happens. But everyone needs to be aware of their own role in promoting healthy relationships and connecting people to help.
That’s how we recognize abuse around us and protect our community.
Giselle Wills, Tulsa
