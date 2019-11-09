State Legislators have a lot on their plate going into the 2020 legislative session. Oklahoma has one of the highest rate of incarcerated adults per capita in the nation, our education and health care funding ranks near the bottom and our infrastructure continues to crumble.
Out of the 149 legislators who will be heading to Oklahoma City in January, many have filed bills seeking to fix these issues; but Sens. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Marty Quinn of Claremore seem to have different priorities.
Instead of being a part of solutions to the issues our state faces, Dahm, the software developer, and Quinn, the insurance salesman, are set on renaming a stretch of highway after the incumbent U.S. president.
Putting aside the obvious attempt to garner national attention for the two senators, their bill is distasteful in that naming structures after figures before their death is tacky at best.
In the midst of an impeachment inquiry, the president’s legacy is uncertain, and our lawmakers must be more responsible in how their limited session time is spent.
