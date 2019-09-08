In Ginnie Graham's column "No push in Oklahoma to change Native American mascots or imagery" (Aug. 23), she discusses why the term "redskin" should be banned in our state.
While I do agree with her sentiment of not glorifying racial slurs, I feel she has not considered the impact of what such a ban, if carried out to its natural extent, would have on our state's very identity.
The name of our state, "Oklahoma," is derived from a Choctaw honorific used to refer to themselves in relation to other non-native people groups.
This term was a conjunction of two Choctaw words, "okla" and "humma." Okla means people or man and humma means red.
Thus, Oklahoma literally means "the people who are red" or, for the sake of this argument, "the red-skinned men."
Thus, a full ban of the word "redskin" in all its iterations would also mean censoring the name of our state.
Having considered that, would anyone proposing such a blanket ban be willing to carry it out to its logical conclusion?
Featured video
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.