Gun Carry Rally

Second Amendment supporters rally at the state Capitol to celebrate the permitless carry law taking effect. Friday, November 1, 2019. [Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]

 DOUG HOKE

If we let them ban our guns, next it will be our knives, clubs, pitchforks and broom handles.

Banning the instruments of murder does not ban the motives for murder.

