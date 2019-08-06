After reading a letter writer's comments about the use of Editor Notes, I am compelled to write.
It is something the editor has done that I have appreciated.
So many comments and ideas put forth in letters to the editor in papers I have read are not correct.
I have thought it would be nice if the facts are set straight.
Please inform readers that editor notes are facts that can be checked out, not the editor’s opinion. And please do not drop the practice.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Corey Atchison and attorneys react after he was released from custody, where he spent 28 years serving time on a wrongful murder conviction
Read the story: Man set free after 28 years in prison for crime he didn't commit now adjusts to life outside