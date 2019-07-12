Hats off to the governor for taking on this important issue ("Gov. Kevin Stitt: New gaming compacts must protect the interests of the tribes and the state," July 8).
But one aspect that his op/ed did not address is the enormous social cost of gambling addiction.
Somewhere from all of this revenue must come significant expenditures for dealing with this problem.
