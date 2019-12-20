Elected leaders have a duty to serve their constituents fairly and transparently. I was taken back when I heard the news about surprise medical billing legislation within an unrelated bill. Thankfully, it did not pass.
I am writing to strongly urge our congressional delegation to allow surprise medical billing proposals to be debated on their own merit.
The presidential election is around the corner, and health care remains the most talked-about topic on any debate stage. Surprise medical billing is a big part of that, and such a far-reaching issue ought to be debated fiercely.
Trying to take on these surprise bills through an amendment to an unrelated measure not only minimizes an important issue but also ignores the citizens and patients who have been subject to surprise bills.
Their voices ought to be heard, and our leaders owe it to us to listen, deliberate and give us the best possible solution.
Surprise medical bills are a critical issue to the American people, and the issue needs to be treated as such. With multiple solutions on the table, rigorous debate is the way to find the best option. Elected leaders owe us nothing less.
Monica Miller, Edmond
Editor's Note: Monica Miller is the executive director of the Oklahoma Rural Association
