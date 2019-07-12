I disagree with the Tulsa World editorial board about the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It states Trump "…deserves full credit for breaking loose an inherited mess without surrendering anything of lasting value" ("Tulsa World editorial: Trump crosses the DMZ and resets U.S-North Korean relations ... again," June 3).
Trump and Kim probably staged it. Why was Kim at the border anyway?
I am not doubting nor diminishing that Trump was the first American president to enter North Korea.
I don’t believe that blowhard deserves credit for anything about this caper.
