Like everyone, I've been following impeachment proceedings.
We all have our own perspectives and views; this is only right and proper. To stand by a fellow party member no matter what, that might not make one a Cicero or a Cincinnatus, it is understandable.
We can honorably hold differing views. We cannot force others to accept our own alternative reality. We don’t get to have our own facts.
I won’t argue the points by the Republican House members. Their anger is real. Their arguments in defense of President Donald Trump could only be called specious by the most generous of folks.
There are many on the right who feel resentment towards Democrats. There are many who feel disrespected and demeaned. They like the president simply because he makes Democrats howl.
Who can’t understand wanting to get even?
To say “I stand by my party” or “I like and support the president no matter what” is one thing. To repeat their grab bag of irrelevant, misleading and the farcical offered up by the president’s defenders is quite another.
Let us remember who we are as a nation.
We were told as kids that the ends don’t justify the means. Every one of us knows that by cheating we devalue ourselves and the prize as well.
If you want to support the president no matter what, that's fine. The blues man Blind Lemon Jefferson used to tell his audience “Don’t play me cheap!” Don’t play me cheap.
